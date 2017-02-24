IOWA SUPREME COURT ORDERS NEW TRIAL FOR SIOUX CITY MAN

The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Sioux City man who had been sentenced to prison for a 2013 stabbing outside of a local bar.

The high court ruled that 29 year old James Norman Harris received ineffective counsel at his 2015 trial where he was convicted of going armed with intent and willful injury.

Harris was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison on the two charges.

He was found guilty of stabbing Chance Niles several times in the neck and head outside of the Dive Bar in the 1500 block of Villa Avenue on September 26th of 2013.

The two men had been playing pool and got into an argument which escalated into a fight outside of the bar.