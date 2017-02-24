SOME IOWA BIRTH CERTIFICATES SHOULD BE EXCHANGED

Iowans who have a child, born between 1993 and 2009, are being encouraged to replace their wallet-sized birth certificate issued to newborns in the state during that time period.

Melissa Bird, with the Iowa Department of Public Health, says the smaller cards are missing vital information that make them useless for various identification purposes.

Over 634,000 people were born in Iowa between May of 1993 and October 2009, when these smaller birth certificates were issued.

Iowans born in the state during that time period can get a new birth certificate for free, but must surrender the old wallet-sized card.

The application can be filed online through the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

Bird says, due to the volume of requests, it may to 4 to 6 weeks to process each application.

Iowans can also make the exchange through their local county recorder’s office.

You may also exchange the newborn birth cards by mail or in person with the Bureau of Health Statistics, 321 E. 12th St., Lucas State Office Building, Des Moines, Iowa 50319.