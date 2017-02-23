FINAL FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN STARTS FOR GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER

The Sioux City Art Center Association is beginning the final phase of its capital campaign for the Art Center’s Gilchrist Learning Center.

Joe Twidwell, past president of the association, says the target goal of the public fundraising campaign is $400,000:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/GILCHRIST1.mp3

OC……..makes a difference. ;08

The Association previously received a naming gift of $1 million from the Gilchrist Foundation.

The facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the Art Center on Pierce Street.

Twidwell says the Art Center will also expand its existing collaboration with the Sioux City Community School District by enhancing and increasing programs.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/GILCHRIST2.mp3

OC…..laid undiscovered. :15

The school district and Art Center will share the cost of a new staff position to coordinate the school district’s programs.

Art Center Director al Harris-Fernandez says the Gilchrist Learning Center is the first of a two-part expansion and renovation plan.

After the learning center opens, the current Art Center facility will be remodeled:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/GILCHRIST3.mp3

OC…………major exhibitions. ;19

A groundbreaking date for the Gilchrist Learning Center will be set for sometime this summer with an anticipated opening in 2018.