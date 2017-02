WAREHOUSE FIRE CAUSE DETERMINED

AN OIL BURNING HEATER HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO BE THE CAUSE OF A FIRE THAT SEVERELY DAMAGED A WAREHOUSE BUILDING AT 2836 HIGHWAY 75 NORTH ON JANUARY 25TH.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH SAYS THE OIL BURNING APPLIANCE WAS LOCATED IN A TRUCKING BUSINESS THAT SHARED THE WAREHOUSE WITH BOATMAN TILE AND GRANITE AND OTHERS.

AESOPH SAYS THE FIRE ORIGINATED IN THE AREA OF THE APPLIANCE AND SPREAD TO NEAR-BY COMBUSTIBLES,

EVENTUALLY SPREADING INTO THE ADJOINING BUSINESSES.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO THE BUILDING.

Photo courtesy KMEG