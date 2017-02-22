SIOUX CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY

Sioux City is declaring a snow emergency in anticipation of Friday’s storm.

The snow emergency will take effect beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23rd.

The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street.

Citizens should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month like Friday the 24th after 7:00 a.m. until 7a.m. Saturday.

Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.

No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.