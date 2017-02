MORE WITH EDDIE GEORGE

FORMER NFL STAR EDDIE GEORGE WRAPS UP A THREE NIGHT RUN ON THE ORPHEUM THEATER STAGE THURSDAY NIGHT AS LAWYER BILLY FLYNN IN THE MUSICAL CHICAGO.

GEORGE WAS A DURABLE RUNNING BACK FOR THE TENNESSEE TITANS DURING HIS PRO FOOTBALL CAREER, NEVER MISSING A GAME IN THE EIGHT YEARS HE PLAYED FOR THE TITANS FRANCHISE.

WHILE HE NEVER SUSTAINED A MAJOR INJURY, HE’S VERY AWARE OF THE TOLL ALL OF THOSE HITS HE SUSTAINED MAY HAVE ON HIM IN YEARS TO COME:

GEORGE SAY THE ATTENTION PLAYER CONCUSSIONS ARE RECEIVING TODAY IS WARRANTED, AND MORE RESEARCH NEEDS TO BE DONE ON LONG TERM EFFECTS ON PLAYERS WHO SUSTAIN THEM:

GEORGE SAYS HE ISN’T PLANNING ON RESTING ON HIS LAURELS.

HE HOPES TO HAVE A MORE SUCCESSFUL ACTING CAREER IN THIS PART OF HIS LIFE THAT COULD SURPASS THE MANY HONORS AND AWARDS THAT HE EARNED PLAYING COLLEGE AND PRO FOOTBALL.

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL, WRAPS UP PERFORMANCES AT THE ORPHEUM AT 7:30PM TONIGHT (THURSDAY).