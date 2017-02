IOWA COURT DENIES 1992 KIDNAPPING CONVICTION APPEAL

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS LOST ANOTHER APPEAL TO HAVE HIS LIFE SENTENCE FOR A 1992 KIDNAPPING AND SEXUAL ASSAULT OVERTURNED.

DAN HAMPTON HAD APPEALED THAT HIS SENTENCE VIOLATES THE PROHIBITION AGAINST CRUEL AND UNUSUAL PUNISHMENT.

HE ACKNOWLEDGED THE CLAIM RUNS COUNTER TO IOWA LAW AND CASE PRECEDENT, BUT ARGUED THAT THE LAW IS OBSOLETE.

THE IOWA COURT OF APPEALS DENIED THE MOTION, STATING IN THEIR RULING THAT THEY WERE NOT AT LIBERTY TO OVERRULE CONTROLLING SUPREME COURT PRECEDENT.

HAMPTON WAS FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING FOR DRAGGING HIS VICTIM FROM A MOTEL AGAINST THEIR WILL AND THEN SEXUALLY ASSAULTING THE VICTIM.

HE PREVIOUSLY LOST AN APPEAL OF THE CONVICTION BASED ON THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS EXPIRING FOR POST CONVICTION RELIEF.