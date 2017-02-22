IOWA APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS SPEED CAMERAS

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the use of automated speed cameras in Iowa, rejecting challenges in two separate court cases filed by citizens claiming Cedar Rapids cameras violated their constitutional rights.

The court on Wednesday rejected each challenge saying federal courts have already declared the cameras constitutional.

Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young says the rulings won’t affect the city’s cameras on Interstate 29:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SPEED.mp3

OC………..business as usual. :12

Chief Young says any future changes involving speed cameras in Iowa would come from the state legislature in Des Moines.

A bill to ban them has resurfaced in the Iowa Legislature:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SPEED2.mp3

OC…………works for all of us. ;12

The attorney representing the car owners says they’ll appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.