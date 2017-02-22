CITY COUNCIL CHOOSES ALEX WATTERS TO FINISH RADIG’S TERM

Updated 1;40pm 2/22/17

The City Council of Sioux City has chosen Alex Watters to serve on the council through the end of this year.

Watters, who is employed by Morningside College as a student advisor, got the call from Mayor Bob Scott Tuesday night:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ALEX.mp3

OC……the people of Sioux City. :07

Watters says he’s excited about the many quality of life projects underway in the city, and wants to help attract and keep young professionals to live and work here:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ALEX2.mp3

OC…….are really exciting. ;15

The council chose Watters from a field of 14 applicants to finish the final year of Keith Radig’s term.

Radig resigned January 3rd after being elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors last November.

Watters hopes to serve on the council beyond 2017:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ALEX3.mp3

OC…….the people of Sioux City. :13

The council will approve the appointment of Watters on Monday, February 27th during their 4pm meeting.

—————————————————–

Mayor Bob Scott has announced that Alex Watters will be appointed to serve on the City Council through the end of the year.

The council chose Watters to replace Keith Radig, who resigned January 3rd after being elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors last November.

Watters, who is employed by Morningside College, was one of 14 residents who submitted an application to finish the final year of Radig’s council term.

The council will approve the appointment of Watters on Monday, February 27th during their 4pm meeting.