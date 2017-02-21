S-U-V CRASHES THROUGH STORE’S FRONT DOORS

Employees and customers at the Family Dollar Store at 14th and Jackson got a surprise Tuesday afternoon when an S-U-V came crashing through the front door.

The driver wasn’t injured nor was anyone inside.

The investigation into how and why the male driver lost control and crashed into the building is still continuing.

The store had to close for the rest of the day and will open back up for business once the front entrance is stabilized.

A temporary wooden beam is supporting the entrance to keep the front of the building from collapsing.

Photo courtesy KMEG