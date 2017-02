NO CLASSES AT SGT. BLUFF MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY

THERE WILL BE NO CLASSES HELD AT SGT. BLUFF-LUTON MIDDLE SCHOOL ON TUESDAY.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY A WATER MAIN BREAK MONDAY EVENING HAS FLOODED PART OF THE BUILDING LOCATED AT 208 PORT NEAL ROAD.

CLASSES WILL BE HELD AS NORMAL AT THE ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOL BUILDINGS.