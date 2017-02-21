GAS PRICES START TO EDGE UP

Gas prices in Sioux City have gone up 20 cents or more per gallon over the last week or so, and that might not be the end of rising prices.

Rose White of the Triple-A Motor Club predicts the price of gasoline will rise at least 50-cents a gallon between now and Memorial Day, perhaps even higher.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/FUEL.mp3

OC……….”travel season” :12

On the plus side, White says there are no fuel shortages to worry about and crude oil inventories are up eight-percent from a year ago.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/FUEL2.mp3

OC…..”cents a gallon” :14

Iowa’s statewide average gas price is now two-30 a gallon, two cents higher than the national average.

Among the state’s metro areas, Des Moines has the most expensive gas at two-44 a gallon, while it’s cheapest in Cedar Rapids at two-21.