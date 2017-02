EDDIE GEORGE TRANSITIONS FROM FOOTBALL TO BROADWAY

EDDIE GEORGE CONTINUES TO SET GOALS TO ACCOMPLISH AND ADD TO WHAT’S ALREADY A VERY IMPRESSIVE RESUME.

GEORGE HAS TRANSITIONED FROM A FOOTBALL CAREER THAT INCLUDED WINNING THE HEISMAN TROPHY AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, SCORING TOUCHDOWNS IN THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS TO ACTING WHERE HE STARS IN THE HIT MUSICAL “CHICAGO” AS LAWYER BILLY FLYNN;

GEORGE DID TAKE ACTING AND VOICE LESSONS AND GOT THE OPPORTUNITY TO AUDITION FOR “CHICAGO” BY ACCIDENT:

GEORGE CAN COMPARE THE CHALLENGE OF WINNING IN HIS FOOTBALL CAREER WITH THE CHARACTER OF BILLY FLYNN, WHO HASN’T LOST A CASE AS HE DEFENDS A WOMAN ACCUSED OF MURDER IN THE SHOW:

GEORGE HOPES TO ONE DAY EARN A TONY AWARD TO GO WITH HIS FOOTBALL ACCOLADES.

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL, IS ON STAGE AT THE ORPHEUM AT 7:30PM THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT.