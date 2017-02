CLEAN UP CONTINUES AT FLOODED SGT. BLUFF MIDDLE SCHOOL

Updated 2:58 pm 2/21/17

STUDENTS ATTENDING THE SGT. BLUFF-LUTON MIDDLE SCHOOL WILL BE GOING TO CLASS IN DIFFERENT BUILDINGS THE REST OF THIS WEEK.

SUPERINTENDENT ROD EARLEYWINE SAYS IT’S BECAUSE OF A WATER PIPE THAT BROKE AND FLOODED THE MIDDLE SCHOOL MONDAY NIGHT:

EARLEYWINE SAYS A FULL THIRD OF THE SCHOOL SUSTAINED WATER DAMAGE, INCLUDING THE LIBRARY:

THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THE SITUATION COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE, IF NOT FOR THE HELP OF VOLUNTEERS, TEACHERS AND STUDENTS WHO PITCHED IN TO HELP MONDAY NIGHT:

THE 8TH GRADE STUDENTS WILL ATTEND CLASS IN THE HIGH SCHOOL THE REST OF THE WEEK.

SEVENTH GRADE WILL MEET IN THE COMMUNITY REC CENTER AND 6TH GRADERS WILL HOLD CLASS IN THE GRADE THREE THROUGH FIVE ELEMENTARY BUILDING

EARLEYWINE SAYS HE HOPES TO RESUME CLASSES MONDAY AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL.

THERE WILL BE NO CLASSES HELD AT SGT. BLUFF-LUTON MIDDLE SCHOOL ON TUESDAY.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY A WATER MAIN BREAK MONDAY EVENING HAS FLOODED PART OF THE BUILDING LOCATED AT 208 PORT NEAL ROAD.

CLASSES WILL BE HELD AS NORMAL AT THE ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOL BUILDINGS.