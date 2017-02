PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MISSING KINGSLEY, IOWA WOMAN.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE BODY OF 57 YEAR OLD LISA LUANN DERBY WAS FOUND TUESDAY MORNING IN A CREEK NEAR COUNTY ROAD C-66.

DERBY HAD BEEN MISSING SINCE 5PM SUNDAY FROM HER KINGSLEY RESIDENCE.

NO CAUSE OF DEATH HAS BEEN DETERMINED AT THIS TIME AND AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER.