STORM LAKE POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF TWO MONTH OLD GIRL

The Storm Lake Police Department is investigating the death of a two month old child.

Authorities say officers were sent to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Emergency Room around noon Saturday to a call that a two month old deceased baby girl had been brought to the ER by her parents from a Storm Lake residence.

The cause of the child’s death is unknown.

The State Medical Examiner in Ankeny was to perform an autopsy Monday.

The identity of the child and her family are being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.