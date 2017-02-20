SIOUX CITY STUDENT WOUNDED IN AMES SHOOTING

A Sioux City woman has confirmed that her son was one of five people wounded in a weekend shooting that involved Ames Police.

Officers were sent to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports that two groups were fighting as bars closed in the area.

As police officers separated the groups, shots were fired from a stopped car into the crowd.

Police say two officers fired into the car, which sped away.

Three bystanders in the crowd were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Kathy Heaton of Sioux City has confirmed that one of those three victims is her son, Kyle Heaton, who is a senior at Iowa State University, and that he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Heaton’s mother says her son has been treated and released from an Ames hospital and that the wound was not serious.

Commander Geoff Huff of the Ames Police says the two wounded suspects and two other men were found at a Fort Dodge hospital.

All four of those men, who are from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were arrested.

Two are charged with attempted murder and two are charged with accessory to attempted murder.

Huff says it’s not clear whether the two men had been hit by the officers’ bullets or had been wounded earlier.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending a review by Ames Police.