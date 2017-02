SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RECEIVES NEW CARBON MONOXIDE MONITORS

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS HAVE A NEW TOOL TO USE WHEN THEY RESPOND TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL CALLS IN THE CITY.

THIRTEEN CARBON MONOXIDE FIELD MONITORS HAVE BEEN OBTAINED, THANKS TO THE HELP OF SOME LOCAL BUSINESSES.

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF DAN COUGILL SAYS THE IDEA TO OBTAIN THE FIELD MONITORS CAME FROM ONE OF THE CITY’S FIREFIGHTERS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CARBON.mp3

JOSH MCCLURE SAYS THE MONITORS ATTACH TO THE FIREFIGHTERS E-M-S BAG AND WILL DETECT UNSAFE LEVELS OF THE DEADLY ODORLESS GAS IN HOMES AND BUSINESSES THEY RESPOND TO:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CARBON2.mp3

MCCLURE RAISED $5600 FOR THE 13 MONITORS WITH CARGILL, HY-VEE, JOLLY TIME POPCORN, MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS AND MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SHARING IN THE COST.