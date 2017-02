ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR ROBBERY/SHOOTING SUSPECTS

AN ARRAIGNMENT HAS BEEN SET FOR TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED IN A FEBRUARY 10TH ARMED ROBBERY AND SHOOTING ON PIERCE STREET.

2O YEAR OLD DARIUS WRIGHT AND TYKEL ROBINSON OF SIOUX CITY WILL BE ARRAIGNED FEBRUARY 27TH.

WRIGHT IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, WILLFUL INJURY, INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND VIOLATING HIS PROBATION.

HE ALLEGEDLY SHOT A JUVENILE MALE IN THE 400 BLOCK OF 16TH STREET FOLLOWING A ROBBERY OF A GROUP OF PEOPLE AT A NEARBY CONVENIENCE STORE.

WRIGHT IS BEING HELD ON 78-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

ROBINSON IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY IN THAT INCIDENT.

HE ALSO FACES TWO MORE COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND ONE COUNT OF SECOND DEGREE THEFT DATING BACK TO A SEPARATE ALLEGED CRIME LAST MARCH 22ND.

ROBINSON IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $50,000 BOND.

A THIRD SUSPECT IN THE PIERCE STREET CASE, 18 YEAR OLD DONTAIVIEN DRAPPEAUX, WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL LAST WEEK AFTER A CHARGE OF FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY WAS DISMISSED AGAINST HIM.