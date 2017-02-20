AFSCME FILES LAWSUIT TO BLOCK COLLECTIVE BARGAINING LAW

An attorney for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union filed a lawsuit Monday morning, challenging Iowa’s new collective bargaining law for public sector employees.

Danny Homan, president of AFSCME Council 61, the union that represents 40-thousand public workers in Iowa promised last Friday that a lawsuit would be filed:

The union is seeking a court order that would temporarily stop implementation of the law, until a final court decision is made on the case.

Homan’s union is currently in talks with the Branstad Administration over a two-year contract that would start July 1st.

Last Friday, Branstad’s management team submitted a final offer covering just one thing: base wages.

The new law permits negotiations over things like seniority or how layoffs may be handled, but only if both the union and management agree to include those items.

A state prison guard in Clarinda, an Iowa State University policeman, a D-O-T motor vehicle enforcement officer and a University of Northern Iowa employee have joined the lawsuit.