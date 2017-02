40TH ANNUAL CITY, SCHOOL & DAKOTA COUNTY MEETING TO BE HOSTED BY SSC SCHOOLS

40TH ANNUAL CITY, SCHOOL & DAKOTA COUNTY MEETING TO BE HOSTED BY...

OFFICIALS FROM SEVERAL DAKOTA COUNTY GROUPS WILL GATHER FOR THEIR 40TH ANNUAL MEETING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THIS (MONDAY) EVENING.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS IT’S THE LONGEST RUNNING JOINT MEETING OF CITY, COUNTY AND SCHOOL OFFICIALS IN THE NATION:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/JOINT.mp3

OC…….IN THE COUNTY. :11

HEDQUIST SAYS THE CITY, ALONG WITH DAKOTA COUNTY, SCHOOL OFFICIALS AND OTHER CITY OFFICIALS FROM DAKOTA CITY AND TOWNS PARTNER ON PROJECTS THAT HELP THE ENTIRE COUNTY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/JOINT2.mp3

OC……..THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY. ;21

STATE REPRESENTATIVE JONI ALBRECHT WILL ALSO BE ON HAND FOR THE MEETING.

THE SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL DISTRICT IS HOSTING THIS YEAR’S EVENT IN THE HIGH SCHOOL LIBRARY BEGINNING AT 6PM.