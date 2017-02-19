HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North @ West, 2-20-2017

THE BOYS MADE THE PLAYOFFS!

It’s playoff time for high school basketball in Iowa. The boys will be at West High School for the first round of the basketball playoffs as the Wolverines welcome the visiting North Stars. This is the fourteenth edition of high school basketball on KSCJ brought to you by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

The playoffs are run by the Iowa High School Athletics Association (IHSAA), which is the governing body for male high school athletics in the Hawkeye State. The female sports fall under the jurisdiction of the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union. Iowa is the only state that maintains a separate governing body for boys’ and girls’ athletics. Here is a very interesting news story from the Cedar Rapids Gazette about the two governing bodies and…um…well…money.

Since West High School is the host for this contest, it is governed by the rules of the IHSAA for host sites. These rules are available on the association’s web site and are not part of the dark web.

Here are some of the more interesting rules for host sites:

It is recommended the National Anthem be played prior to the start of the first contest of the night. This may be done by recording, singing, or being played instrumentally.

Prayer before the contests is not permitted.

There is to be no music played during the introduction of the starting line-ups. The gym lights are not to be dimmed or shut off during these introductions, either. And if you’ve got one of those fancy video boards where you can show photos of the starters, forget about it. IHSAA says you can’t use it.

There will be no entertainment of any kind on the floor prior to the game, at half-time, or between games. This includes awards presentations and/or recognition presentations. (I assume, if some AD wanted to honor someone from the IHSAA office, or the IHSAA itself, that would be OK!)

Nets are not to be taken down by winning schools. (Has this been a problem?)

The host school must maintain a list of all complimentary admissions to these games. (As if there are police for that!)

Jumping up and down on the bleachers by fans or “chants or cheers directed at opponents” are not allowed by the IHSAA. The penalty is a warning at first, followed by ejection. (This rule probably isn’t even legal. IHSAA’s knowledge of the First Amendment jurisprudence is obviously very limited.)

We will cover some of the other rules as the playoffs progress. If you want to check out the IHSAA Postseason Manual yourself, click here. They’re a hoot!

But back to the real world.

The boys will bring you the the descriptions and accounts of the game. Color commentator Brian Vakulskas and statistician/executive producer Dan Vakulskas will join play-by-play man Justin Barker to bring you all the action.

It’s been a rough week for Dan.

He found himself in some rough water with JB after missing last Tuesday night’s game. Dan said he skipped the game because he was taking part in last week’s “Day Without Immigrants.” Thousands of businesses nationwide closed last Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s policies and highlight the role immigrants play in the economy. Immigrants were advised to not open their businesses, go to work or make purchases.

“I’m Polish,” said Dan. “I thought the listeners should experience what it would be like if there were no Polish broadcasters. So I stayed home.”

JB was quick to point out, “Dude certainly is Polish, that’s for sure. The protest was scheduled for Thursday, not Tuesday. He was off by two days.

“This is the most Polish thing ever,” said a frustrated JB.

In Dan’s absence, nobody kept shooting statistics during the broadcast. As a result, JB and Brian were only able to talk about points and fouls. Nonetheless, few listeners noticed Dan’s absence.

“I have no view on immigration laws or anything going on with that. All I know is I have a broadcast to run,” said JB. “If Dan wants to mess around with protesting or whatever, just make sure he gets the right day, for crying out loud.”

Tip-off is at 7:00, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 6:30 on KSCJ 1360AM/94.9FM.

Pregame Intro:

Pregame interview with West High head coach CoCo Cofield:

Pregame interview with North High head coach Shawn Miller:

Pregame “Student Spotlight Segment brought to you by Professional Pool & Spa” interview with West High senior James King:

Pregame “Student Spotlight Segment brought to you by Professional Pool & Spa” interview with North High senior Dustin Birkes:

Woodhouse Auto Family Halftime Show interview on this Presidents’ Day with Cormac O’Brien, author of SECRET LIVES OF THE U.S. Presidents: Strange Stories and Shocking Trivia from Inside the White House: