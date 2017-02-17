USED AUTOS TOP IOWA CONSUMER COMPLAINTS

Used auto sales, once again, topped the list of complaints consumers filed last year with Iowa’s Consumer Protection Division.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says over 2,800 consumer written complaints were investigated last year and 207 of them related to used vehicle sales practices.

The top three “sources” for complaints filed last year went unchanged from 2015.

Following used auto sales, consumers issued the most complaints about home improvement work, followed by home mortgage terms.

Miller suggests doing you’re homework before signing on the dotted line with any major purchase.

