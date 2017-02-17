UNION HEAD PROMISES LAWSUIT OVER COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

The head of the union that represents 40-thousand state and local government workers in Iowa plans to sue, in hopes of blocking a new state law that would reduce collective bargaining rights for public sector unions.

Danny Homan, the president of AFSCME Council 61, announced the pending lawsuit shortly after the Iowa Senate gave final approval to the bill.

Critics say the bill is a farewell gift to Governor Terry Branstad before he resigns and leaves for his new post as U.S. Ambassador to China.

Homan’s union has been bargaining with the Branstad Administration and is due to present the union’s final offer Friday.

If Branstad signs the bill into law quickly, it could force negotiations on a two-year contract to start from scratch under new rules.

Homan expects the union’s lawyer will seek a temporary injuction in district court that would put the law on hold while the case makes its way through the courts.

Wisconsin’s governor enacted a similar law in 2011 and it withstood a legal challenge in that state’s courts.

Homan and his union have sued Branstad before, accusing the governor of lacking the legislature’s authorization to close state institutions like the state-run juvenile home in Toledo and Iowa Workforce Development offices around the state.

The court ruled in Branstad’s favor in those cases.