TRIAL DATE SET FOR DRIVER IN CRASH OF CITY BUS & S-U-V

A BENCH TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY WOMAN WHO WAS CITED IN THE CRASH BETWEEN A SIOUX CITY TRANSIT BUS AND AN S-U-V LAST NOVEMBER 15TH.

39 YEAR OLD JAMIE PICA WILL STAND TRIAL ON MARCH 3RD.

PICA IS CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO OBEY A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE AND FAILURE TO WEAR A SEAT BELT IN THE CRASH THAT RESULTED IN CRITICAL INJURIES TO CHAD PLANTE, THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V.

PICA HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO THE CHARGES.

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA STATE PATROL DETERMINED THAT PICA’S NORTHBOUND TRANSIT BUS TURNED LEFT INTO THE PATH OF THE ONCOMING SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE DRIVEN BY PLANTE AT HIGHWAY 75 AND OUTER BELT DRIVE.

PLANTE REMAINS HOSPITALIZED, RECOVERING FROM HIS INJURIES.