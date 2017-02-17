SEABOARD TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES 2ND SHIFT EXPANSION

Seaboard Triumph Foods is a few months away from starting production, but has announced plans to expand its new pork processing facility in Sioux City to include the addition of a second shift.

The company says the second shift will allow processing of up to 6 million hogs annually.

The plant will employ approximately 2,000 people, including about 200 salaried positions and 1,800 hourly production positions.

The Seaboard Triumph plant is in the final stages of construction in the Bridgeport West Industrial Park, located north of Sioux Gateway Airport along the Missouri River.

The initial start-up is anticipated in August with construction of the expansion expected to begin this spring with completion in the summer of 2018.