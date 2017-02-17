FEWER FARMS IN IOWA & NEBRASKA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there were 500 fewer farms in Iowa last year and the average farm size rose slightly but the amount of total land in farms remained at 30.5 million acres.

The annual report on farms released Friday says Iowa has 87,000 farms.

The average farm size rose slightly to 351 acres from 349 in 2015.

The report shows similar trends in Nebraska where there were 300 fewer farms in 2016 with a total of 48,400 and the average farm size rose to 934 acres from 928.

Land in farms remained at 45.2 million acres.

Nationally the number of farms fell by 8,000 to 2.06 million.

Half of all farms reported annual sales between $1,000 and $10,000 and 30 percent sold between $10,000 and $100,000.