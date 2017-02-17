CHARGERS SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON RAISES OVER $18,000

Briar Cliff University raised $18,314 at its annual “Lunch with the Chargers” event on February 10th at M’s on 4th Restaurant.

All proceeds went directly to the student scholarship fund at BCU.

More than 200 people were served Italian food by Briar Cliff student-athletes, coaches and administrators in three lunch sessions.

The lunch is an opportunity to bring alumni and local supporters of Briar Cliff together to celebrate Charger athletics and open up more educational opportunities for students.