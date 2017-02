BANDITS PREPARE TO KICKOFF 2017 SEASON

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS ARE PREPARING TO KICKOFF THEIR 2017 SEASON IN THE CHAMPIONS INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE.

THE BANDITS PLAY A PRE-SEASON GAME SATURDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AGAINST THE FIRST CITY CALVARY FROM LEAVENWORTH KANSAS.

SIOUX CITY FINISHED 7-6 LAST YEAR AND COACH ERV STROHBEEN SAYS HE HAS A GOOD MIX OF VETERANS AND ROOKIES COMING IN TO COMPETE:

ONE OF THE NEW PLAYERS WILL BE UNDER CENTER AS THE BANDITS’ STARTING QUARTERBACK:

STROHBEEN SAYS HE EXPECTS THE BANDITS OFFENSE TO BE HIGH SCORING THIS SEASON.

KICKOFF SATURDAY NIGHT WILL BE AT 7:05 AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.