There’s been another new threat against a Storm Lake School and an arrest of a suspect.

Storm Lake Police were dispatched to the city’s Middle School late Thursday afternoon in reference to a threat.

School staff told police that an 11 year old male made threats to blow the school up.

The unidentified juvenile male was charged with Threats of Terrorism, a class D felony.

The juvenile was released to a parent pending a court date.

Police believe there was no imminent threat.