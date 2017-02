NEW MOTIONS FILED IN SIOUX CITY ATTEMPTED MURDER CASE

A SIOUX CITY MAN FACING AN ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE IS ASKING THE COURT TO TOSS OUT EVIDENCE THE STATE PLANS TO USE AT TRIAL.

IN DOCUMENTS FILED IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT, 27-YEAR-OLD TEVIN CUNNINGHAM HAS ASKED THE JUDGE TO SUPPRESS EVIDENCE OF THE SHOOTING VICTIM’S IDENTIFICATION OF THE DEFENDANT THROUGH THE USE OF A PHOTO LINE-UP.

CUNNINGHAM IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING OF JOSEPH SOCKNAT LAST AUGUST AT 11TH AND PIERCE STREETS.

CUNNINGHAM’S ATTORNEY, DAN VAKULSKAS, FILED THE MOTION, CLAIMING SOCKNAT’S IDENTIFICATION OF CUNNINGHAM THROUGH A PHOTO-LINEUP IS UNRELIABLE.

IN A SEPARATE FILING, VAKULSKAS ASKED THE COURT TO ORDER THE STATE TO PRODUCE EVIDENCE VAKULSKAS BELIEVES THE STATE HAS IN ITS POSSESSION RELATING TO ONE OF THE STATE’S WITNESSES.

THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS NOT YET FILED A RESPONSE TO THE MOTIONS.

THE JUDGE HAS SET A FEBRUARY 24TH HEARING ON THE DEFENDANT’S MOTIONS.

A JURY TRIAL IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON MARCH 14TH.