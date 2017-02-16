A DAY WITHOUT IMMIGRANTS CLOSES SOME LOCAL BUSINESSES

Some immigrants across the country closed their businesses and stayed home from work and school today (Thursday) to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

The protest, called “A Day Without Immigrants”, took place at some Siouxland businesses.

Dulce Cuevas of Sioux City works at Tacos El Guero at 6th and Pearl downtown.

She’s didn’t go to work as her boss decided to close the restaurant and join the protest:

Cuevas was brought to the United States when she was ten years old.

She says she considers America as her home even though she was not born here:

Cuevas is aware that closing the business for the day means lost revenue and wages, but she says it is worth it:

Cuevas does say she feels welcome here in Sioux City where she’s lived eight of the fifteen years she has been in America.

She has been working to obtain her U.S. citizenship and is close to her achieving that goal:

Thursday’s protest was in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.