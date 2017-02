CITY COUNCIL MOVES CLOSER ON FINALIZING FY18 OPERATING BUDGET

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL CONTINUED ITS BUDGET HEARINGS FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR IN A MORNING SESSION AT CITY HALL THURSDAY.

THE FOUR COUNCIL MEMBERS DISCUSSED A NUMBER OF LINE ITEMS WITH THE ULTIMATE GOAL OF HOLDING THE LINE ON RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY TAXES.

AT THE END OF THE SESSION, MAYOR BOB SCOTT MADE A MOTION TO OFFSET A $700-THOUSAND DOLLAR INCREASE IN STORMWATER RATES WITH AN EQUAL REDUCTION IN RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY TAXES.

BUDGET MANAGER DONNA FORKER EXPLAINS WHAT THAT MEANS TO THE OWNER OF A $100-THOUSAND DOLLAR HOME:

FORKER SAYS THE MAYOR’S MOTION EVENS THE PLAYING FIELD BETWEEN COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY OWNERS:

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS HE’S PARTICULARLY CONCERNED ABOUT FIXED INCOME RESIDENTS NOT BEING HIT WITH A TAX HIKE:

THE COUNCIL WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE OPERATING BUDGET AND TO INCREASE THE STORM WATER FEE AT THEIR FEBRUARY 27TH MEETING.