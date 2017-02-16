BRANSTAD PLANS TO QUICKLY SIGN COLLECTIVE BARGAINING OVERHAUL BILL

The Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would greatly reduce negotiating power for public sector unions in the state.

The GOP-led Senate voted 29-21 Thursday, with all Democrats and an independent opposed.

The vote followed lengthy debate in the chamber that started Wednesday morning and entered the next day.

The Republican-majority House approved the measure 53-47 about an hour earlier.

Governor Terry Branstad calls the passage of the bill a monumental achievement:

Legislative leaders used a rare procedural move to end debate early on the bill in both chambers.

Democratic representative Tim Kacena of Sioux City says Republicans engaed in “union busting” by passing the bill:

The bill now heads to Governor Branstad, who says he will sign the measure into law as quickly as possible.