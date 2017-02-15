TWO DEAD IN SAC COUNTY ACCIDENT

Authorities say two Lake View, Iowa residents have died after their pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Sac County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 8am Tuesday morning on county road M-54.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup apparently lost control on the frost covered road while rounding a curve and slid sideways in front of the oncoming semi and was broadsided.

The Patrol says a passenger in the pickup, 65-year-old Peggy Behrens, died at the scene.

The pickup’s driver, 73-year-old William Fewell, was flown to a Sioux City hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.