Peter Jok Named Finalist for Senior CLASS Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Peter Jok is one of ten NCAA men’s basketball student-athletes selected as finalists today for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Jok leads the Big Ten in scoring (20.6 ppg) and free throw accuracy (.918). He ranks 17th in career scoring at Iowa with 1,364 points. Jok and his teammates have assisted each spring in the “Iowa Day of Caring” and is on pace to graduate this spring.

The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 men’s candidates announced last month. Nationwide voting begins today to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at seniorclassaward.com through March 20. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winner.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four this spring.