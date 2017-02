LOCAL BEER HISTORY IS BREWING AT THE MUSEUM

SIOUX CITY HAS A LONG HISTORY WHEN IT COMES TO LOCAL BREWERIES.

YOU CAN FIND OUT MORE ABOUT SIOUX CITY BREWS ON THURSDAY AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM WHEN CURATOR MATT ANDERSON TRACES THE HISTORY OF BEER IN THE CITY, FROM 1860 THROUGH PRESENT DAY.

HIS TALK IS THE LATEST IN THE MUSEUM’S HISTORY AT HIGH NOON PRESENTATIONS.

THERE’S ALSO A LARGE DISPLAY OF BREWING AND BEER MEMORABILIA BEING SHOWCASED AT THE MUSEUM, INCLUDING THE OLD HEIDEL BRAU AND KINGSBURY BRANDS.

THE PRESENTATION BEGINS AT NOON AT THE MUSEUM LOCATED DOWNTOWN AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.