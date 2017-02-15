IOWA LAWMAKERS ADJUST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING PROPOSAL FOR TRANSIT WORKERS

One of the changes included in Iowa Republican lawmaker’s update to their collective bargaining bill aims to keep five metro bus systems in the state running.

Rick Scott of Lawton, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union based in Sioux City, warned lawmakers of the problem in the G-O-P’s original plan during Monday night’s public hearing.

A federal law requires transit systems that receive federal money to preserve the collective bargaining rights of employees.

Scott says Iowa would “immediately” lose 40-million dollars in annual federal transit funding if the G-O-P’s original bill becomes law.

The fix House Republicans propose would keep the current union bargaining rules in place for bus system employees in Sioux City and four other cities.