HOUSING ASSISTANCE PAYMENTS CONTINUE FOR SOME DISPLACED SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS

SOME SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS DISPLACED FROM THEIR HOMES BY HYDROGEN SULFIDE ODORS IN OCTOBER ARE STILL RECEIVING AID FROM BIG OX ENERGY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THOSE RESIDENTS RECEIVING HELP HAD AGREED TO WORK WITH THE CITY TO RESOLVE THEIR REPAIR PROBLEMS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/HEDQUIST.mp3

OC……..IS IN PROGRESS. ;15

HEDQUIST SAYS BIG OX ENERGY IS PAYING FOR THE EXTENDED EXPENSES.

FEBRUARY 14TH WAS THE DEADLINE FOR EXPENSE PAYMENTS TO BE MADE TO THE RESIDENTS IF THEY HAD NOT SIGNED A REPAIR AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY.

HEDQUIST SAYS NO OTHER RESIDENTS HAVE COME FORWARD SINCE THE AGREEMENT EXPIRED TUESDAY NIGHT:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/HEDQUIST2.mp3

OC……..THAT ARE NOT. :12

NO NEW MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED BETWEEN THE CITY AND THOSE RESIDENTS WHO HAVE NOT REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/HEDQUIST3.mp3

OC………SELECTED THAT DIRECTION. :20

HEDQUIST SAYS BIG OX ENERGY IS OPERATING WITH NO CURRENT ODOR ISSUES.

HE SAYS THE CITY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR PLANT OPERATIONS THERE.

THE CITY IS ALSO CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE WHY TWO PUMPS FAILED WITHIN DAYS OF EACH OTHER LAST WEEK AT A TEMPORARY LIFT STATION SPILLING SEWAGE INTO DITCHES.