GARLICK DISCIPLINARY HEARING CONTINUED

A DISCIPLINARY HEARING FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF ALLEGEDLY ENGAGING IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH TWO FORMER CLIENTS HE WAS A MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR FOR HAS BEEN CONTINUED.

MARK GARLICK IS FACING SEVEN CHARGES INCLUDING ENGAGING IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY OR CONTACT WITH A FORMER CLIENT WITHIN A YEAR OF TERMINATION OF THE CLIENT RELATIONSHIP.

GARLICK IS ALSO CHARGED WITH UNETHICAL CONDUCT FOR HAVING SEXUAL CONTACT AND ACCEPTING GIFTS WITH A SECOND CLIENT WHILE HE WAS COUNSELING HER.

A HEARING ON THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST GARLICK WAS CONTINUED UNTIL MAY 4TH BEFORE THE IOWA BOARD OF BEHAVIORAL SCIENCE IN DES MOINES.