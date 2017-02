CARDINAL ELEMENTARY STUDENTS SAY THANKS TO LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

MEMBERS OF THE POLICE, SHERIFF’S AND NEBRASKA STATE PATROL THAT SERVE SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA COUNTY GOT A THANK YOU AND A SPECIAL PRESENT WEDNESDAY FROM SOME ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS.

THE THIRD GRADERS AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S CARDINAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WROTE AND READ THANK YOU LETTERS AND PRESENTED EACH OFFICER A SPECIAL “SURVIVAL BAG” FILLED WITH CANDY AND OTHER ITEMS.

THE IDEA CAME FROM ROBIN BOHRET, A GRANDMOTHER VISITING FROM NEW YORK OF ONE OF THE 3RD GRADE STUDENTS:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS ALL THE LAWMEN ARE VERY APPRECIATIVE OF WHAT THE KIDS DID:

THE STUDENTS ALSO SPENT TIME ASKING QUESTIONS OF THE LAW OFFICERS AND POSED FOR PICTURES WITH THEM.