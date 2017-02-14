SOUTH SIOUX OFFICIALS BLAME HOME PLUMBING FOR ODOR PROBLEMS

South Sioux’s City Administrator Lance Hedquist released a statement and timeline late Tuesday afternoon of what the city and Big Ox Energy has done regarding the displaced residents from 26 homes.

Hedquist says the residential sewer lines along 39th street are separated from the industrial waste force main, and with no cross connection, sewer odors from the major industries cannot be going into houses on 39th Street.

Hedquist says test results for Hydrogen Sulfide and sulfur compounds in homes resulted in no issues.

He also says testing by the EPA on ambient air shows no issues.

Testing of the sewer lines for Hydrogen Sulfide remains low.

The city claims the 26 impacted homes all appear to be related to faulty plumbing or plumbing maintenance.

Hedquist says the repairs to impacted homes are either completed or continue for those residents working with the city.

For those that have chosen legal action, payments for temporary housing end February 14th as a result of them having no agreement with the city.