Missouri River Historical Development is beginning the application process for its 26th Annual Grants Program to benefit Woodbury County non-profit organizations and government entities.

The maximum individual grant for this round of grants from MRHD is $15,000.

Application materials may be requested from MRHD beginning Wednesday, February 15th through March 15th.

Grant applications are due by April 3rd.

MRHD is the licensed, non-profit organization that jointly holds the state gaming license for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

Requests for applications should be directed to: markmudflap.com.

Application materials also may be requested via USPS: MRHD, c/o Mark Monson, President, P.O. Box 565, Sgt. Bluff, Iowa 51054.

Phone requests will not be accepted.