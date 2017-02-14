LOTTERY FRAUD SUSPECT GIVEN PROBATION

A northwest Iowa woman who tried to have her boyfriend claim a $250,000 lottery prize has been given probation.

21-year-old Ashley Bosler was given two years of probation at her sentencing Monday in Storm Lake.

Bosler also was given a deferred judgment, which means the conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes probation.

She’d pleaded guilty to theft of a lottery ticket or share.

Prosecutors have said Bosler was working at a convenience store when she found a winning ticket by scratching off a corner and scanning the bar code that confirmed it was a $250,000 prize winner.

Prosecutors say she was 20 at the time – too young to play the game – so her boyfriend tried unsuccessfully to claim the prize.