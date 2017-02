EXPENSE PAYMENTS END FOR SOME DISPLACED SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS

TUESDAY IS THE LAST NIGHT THAT SEVERAL SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS FORCED OUT OF THEIR HOMES SINCE OCTOBER BY HYDROGEN SULFIDE ODORS CAN STAY IN A HOTEL.

BIG OX ENERGY AND THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX HAVE BEEN PICKING UP THE TAB FOR THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS, BUT THAT AGREEMENT EXPIRED ON FEBRUARY 14TH.

THE RESIDENTS REJECTED A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY TO REPAIR THEIR HOMES AT MONDAY NIGHT’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

MIKE ORLANDO AND HIS FAMILY ARE AMONG THE RESIDENTS WHO HAVE TO FIND A NEW PLACE TO LIVE:

ORLANDO AND HIS WIFE HAVE BEEN CONTINUING TO PAY THE MORTGAGE ON THEIR HOUSE THAT THEY HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO LIVE IN SINCE EARLY NOVEMBER.

HE SAYS THAT’S AN IMPOSSIBLE SITUATION FOR MOST OF THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS:

ORLANDO SAYS THE RESIDENTS WERE HOPING TO AVOID A COURT BATTLE OVER THEIR HOMES THAT HAVE BEEN UNLIVABLE BECAUSE OF THE SEWER ODORS, BUT HE DOESN’T SEE AN AGREEMENT COMING ANYTIME SOON:

MAYOR ROD KOCH SAID MONDAY NIGHT THAT WHILE HE’S DISAPPOINTED BY THE RESIDENTS DECISION, HE HOPES NEGOTIATIONS CAN CONTINUE MOVING FORWARD.