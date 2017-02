CHARGES HIRE DENNIS WAGNER AS HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HAS A NEW FOOTBALL COACH WHO IS A FAMILIAR FACE TO AREA FANS.

THE CHARGERS INTRODUCED DENNIS WAGNER, WHO WAS THE FORMER HEAD COACH AT WAYNE STATE COLLEGE FROM 1989-95 AND LATER WAS THE OFFENSIVE LINE COACH AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA FROM 2004-07.

WAGNER INHERITS A BRIAR CLIFF PROGRAM THAT HAS STRUGGLED THROUGH ITS HISTORY, AND SAYS HE WILL BRING A NEW ATTITUDE AND CULTURE TO CHARGER FOOTBALL, BUILDING WITH THE RETURNING PLAYERS FROM THE 2016 SEASON:

WAGNER IS A RUN ORIENTED COACH BUT SAYS HIS INITIAL AVAILABLE PLAYER TALENT WILL DICTATE THE CHARGERS STYLE OF OFFENSE THE FIRST YEAR:

WAGNER HOPES TO COMPLETE HIS COACHING STAFF WITHIN A WEEK.

HE MOST RECENTLY FINSIHED HIS 5TH YEAR AT LIBERTY UNIVERSITY WHERE HE WAS ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH AND OFFENSIVE LINE COACH.