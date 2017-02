NEBRASKA LAUNCHES ANTI OPIOID DRUG ABUSE CAMPAIGN

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA HAS LAUNCHED A NEW CAMPAIGN TO BATTLE THE INCREASE IN OPIOID DRUG ABUSE.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS OPIOID ABUSE IS A “PLAGUE CROSSING OUR COUNTRY”:

THE STATE HELD A SUMMIT ON COMBATTING OPIOID ABUSE LAST FALL AND MONDAY ANNOUNCED THE START OF A PUBLIC AWARENESS CAMPAIGN ON THE DANGERS OF THE DRUGS.

STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL DOUG PETERSON SAYS THE CAMPAIGN IS CALLED “DOSE OF REALITY”, PREVENT PRESCRIPTION PAINKILLER ABUSE IN NEBRASKA:

THE NEBRASKA BROADCASTER ASSOCIATION AND THE NEBRASKA PRESS ASSOCIATION HAVE COMMITTED TO PARTNER IN THE EFFORT BY CARRYING PREVENTION MESSAGES OVER THE NEXT 52 WEEKS.