DISPLACED SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS REJECT SETTLEMENT WITH CITY

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS FORCED OUT OF THEIR HOMES SINCE OCTOBER BY HYDROGEN SULFIDE ODORS FROM BIG OX ENERGY AND THE CITY SEWER SYSTEM HAVE REJECTED A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY TO REPAIR THEIR HOMES.

RESIDENTS RECEIVED THE PROPOSAL AROUND 11AM MONDAY, JUST SIX HOURS BEFORE A CITY COUNCIL MEETING TO CONSIDER THE AGREEMENT.

THAT UPSET DISPLACED RESIDENT MIKE KLASSEN:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SSCODOR.mp3

OC…..ALL I HAVE TO SAY. ;21

JONATHAN GOODIER VOICED HIS UNHAPPINESS THAT HE STILL DOESN’T KNOW WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO HIS BELONGINGS, WHICH HAVE BEEN IN AN UNHEATED STORAGE CONTAINER ALL WINTER:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SSCODOR2.mp3

OC………PICK THROUGH IT. ;20

MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS WHILE HE’S DISAPPOINTED BY THE RESIDENTS DECISION, HE HOPES NEGOTIATIONS CAN CONTINUE MOVING FORWARD:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/SSCODOR3.mp3

OC…………AND NOT STOP. :27

WHAT’S NOT RESOLVED IS WHERE THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS WILL STAY AFTER TUESDAY NIGHT.

THAT’S WHEN THE CURRENT AGREEMENT WITH BIG OX ENERGY AND THE CITY TO PAY FOR RESIDENT’S HOTEL LIVING EXPENSES EXPIRES.