CITY COUNCIL INTERVIEWS CONTINUE

The City Council of Sioux City held a second round of interviews Monday to fill the seat vacated by Keith Radig.

The position opened when Radig was elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Former councilman Jason Geary, who currently serves on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission is among the fourteen people who have applied to fill the seat:

Tom Venesky has run unsuccessfully for the council three previous times.

He serves on the city Transit Board and told the council members that buses should run into the evening in Sioux City:

28 year old Jake Jungers is a private citizen who says he wants to see the council and private business work together:

Carlos Venable-Ridley says he wants to see better diversity representation on the council:

The council will announce their choice on February 27th.