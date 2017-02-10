TWO IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING POLICE PURSUIT

Two suspects are in custody facing charges following a pursuit from South Dakota into Nebraska Thursday evening.

Authorities say Yankton Police attempted to stop a vehicle with a suspect wanted for a parole violation in Yankton.

The vehicle fled and eventually crossed the state line into Nebraska.

The suspect vehicle was finally stopped after spike strips were deployed in Lynch Nebraska.

The driver, James Lee Colman of Yankton, was charged with Eluding, Assaulting an Officer, Parole Absconder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The passenger, Jarvis Bason of Sioux Falls, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and on a Parole Hold.

The pursuit involved law enforcement personnel from seven agencies.